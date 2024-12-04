NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFI

NFI Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NFI Group Company Profile

Shares of NFI traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.46. 388,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.88. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$19.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.