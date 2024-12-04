Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.58.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $902.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.75. The stock has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.