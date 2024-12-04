Needham Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

