Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 53,700 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fortrea worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortrea by 125.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.86 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

