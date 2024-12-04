Needham Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 658.82%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

