Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BASE

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Couchbase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.