nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.0-541.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.63 million. nCino also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 1,935,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,590. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. nCino has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

