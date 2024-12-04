nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,656,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,935,990.92. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

