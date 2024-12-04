Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading 6.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Namaste Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

