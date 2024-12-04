Murchinson Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

