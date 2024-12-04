Murchinson Ltd. Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 193.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

