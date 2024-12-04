Murchinson Ltd. Has $13.62 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 3.7% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned 1.64% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $165,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

