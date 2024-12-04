Mr Price Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Mr Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of MRPLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. Mr Price Group has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.67.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
