Mr Price Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Mr Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRPLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. Mr Price Group has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Homeware, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, footwear, underwear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women’s smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

