Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Has $629.68 Million Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4,401.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. ATI comprises about 5.2% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned approximately 6.60% of ATI worth $629,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

