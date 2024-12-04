Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 70,606 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70,606 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 25.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,512,850 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

