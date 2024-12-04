Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.48, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,076,729.71. This represents a 17.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,709,780.10. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.