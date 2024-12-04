Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $284.98 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $205.48 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.02.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

