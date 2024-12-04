Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $30.16 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,328 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $30,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 1,059,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,979,000 after purchasing an additional 687,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 406,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 392.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 376,892 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.42.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

