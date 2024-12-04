Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $16.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,302 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.6% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

