Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

