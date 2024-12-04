Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.6 %

GWRE opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,550.49, a PEG ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $207.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

