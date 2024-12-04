Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 566.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $493.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.26 and its 200-day moving average is $456.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $360.05 and a 52-week high of $503.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,296. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,387,952.46. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.00.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

