Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $112.38.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This represents a 78.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,508,071 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

