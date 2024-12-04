Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $11 Million Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.