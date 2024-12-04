Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $244.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.69 and a 200-day moving average of $199.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.38 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

