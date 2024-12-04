Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Tractor Supply by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $284.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $205.48 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.02.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

