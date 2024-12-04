Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $2.93 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after buying an additional 2,516,950 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

