Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.