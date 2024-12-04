Morse Asset Management Inc Has $892,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $489.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

