Morse Asset Management Inc Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.55.

KLAC opened at $665.72 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $527.11 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $695.34 and its 200 day moving average is $756.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

