Morse Asset Management Inc Has $4.41 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 203.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 48,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $516.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.