Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $489.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

