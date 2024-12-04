Morse Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 34,950 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 123,689 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Baker Hughes by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,523,000 after acquiring an additional 455,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

