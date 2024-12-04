Morse Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $243.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

