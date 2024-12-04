Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.17. 335,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 775,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,257,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,308. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,573,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

