Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.13 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 644135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.