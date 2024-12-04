Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP.A opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

