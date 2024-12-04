Mizuho Begins Coverage on Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners raised Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Envista stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

