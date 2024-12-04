Miura Global Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Miura Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.3% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Moody’s by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,336,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,792,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,344,000 after buying an additional 430,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $493.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $360.05 and a twelve month high of $503.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total transaction of $134,596.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,387,952.46. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

