Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

