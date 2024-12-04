Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $605.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $556.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

