Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 151.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 521,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

