Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after purchasing an additional 677,139 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $110,321,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,254,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after acquiring an additional 354,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $294.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,786 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.64.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

