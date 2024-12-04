Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $869.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.56 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

