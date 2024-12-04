Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

