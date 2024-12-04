Miller Investment Management LP Acquires 47,184 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 389.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $4,717,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,925,000. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $278.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.43 and its 200 day moving average is $257.09. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $208.67 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

