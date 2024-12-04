Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes $167,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Down 1.3 %

AerCap stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $100.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.