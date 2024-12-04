Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases New Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $174.38 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.02 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

