Millburn Ridgefield Corp Invests $144,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $495.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

