Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $881,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

